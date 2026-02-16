The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.30 and last traded at GBX 191.70, with a volume of 369023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.40.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £811.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.16.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 845.39%.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Global Smaller Companies Trust seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential within the thousands of smaller sized companies listed on global stock-markets. We focus investment efforts on high quality, well managed, financially robust and profitable companies. In addition to a good track record, we want our holdings to be moving with the times and making the necessary investment in their businesses to take account of the changing world in which we live.

Our team-based investment approach allows broad coverage and in-depth analysis of the companies in which we invest.

