iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 660,749 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 973,125 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 714,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 714,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 879.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.0%

EWP stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.