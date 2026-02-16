Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,616 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 52,028 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 751,674 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 280,162 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,786,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 193,917 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,367,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MBS opened at $8.84 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.0334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

