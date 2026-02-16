The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,231 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 3,859 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intergroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTG. Wall Street Zen raised Intergroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intergroup Stock Down 0.9%

Intergroup stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Intergroup has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

Intergroup Company Profile

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

