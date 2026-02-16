Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

