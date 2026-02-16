Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 32.4%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 188,901 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 279,602 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,595,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.36. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.96%. Analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

