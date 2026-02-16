Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases 5,094 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly praised J&J on-air, calling the company “amazing,” which can boost retail investor interest and provide short-term support for the stock. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Is Amazing, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer publicly praised J&J on-air, calling the company “amazing,” which can boost retail investor interest and provide short-term support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street Zen cut JNJ to a Hold, signaling reduced upside conviction from at least one boutique research provider; that can temper buying enthusiasm but is not a major institutional downgrade. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut JNJ to a Hold, signaling reduced upside conviction from at least one boutique research provider; that can temper buying enthusiasm but is not a major institutional downgrade. Negative Sentiment: A Pennsylvania jury found J&J liable in a talc/ovarian-cancer case and ordered $250,000 in damages to the family of Gayle Emerson — a reminder that ongoing talc litigation continues to create legal costs, uncertainty and headline risk for the company. Jury: Johnson & Johnson Liable in Case Linking Baby Powder to Cancer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

JNJ stock opened at $243.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average is $196.79. The stock has a market cap of $586.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $246.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

