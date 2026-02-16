Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,695,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,322 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 581.9% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

Shares of UBER opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

