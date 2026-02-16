Swan Global Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF $PSMR

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,401 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $73,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS PSMR opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF alerts:

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.