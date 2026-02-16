Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $166.21

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.2143.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.92. GoDaddy has a one year low of $88.11 and a one year high of $195.70.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,102 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,821,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

