M&G PLC Buys 39,292 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near?term outlook. Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Full Year Results

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $171.81 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $161.00 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

