Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Cemex makes up 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 73.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 334.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cemex during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts:

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Cemex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cemex

Cemex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.