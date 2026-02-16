Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,281 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.78.

Entegris Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $131.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,160. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares in the company, valued at $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,658 shares of company stock worth $13,116,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

