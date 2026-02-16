ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.5714.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 238.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in ONE Gas by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

