M&G PLC Sells 10,303 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

M&G PLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $75,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after buying an additional 597,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,430,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,147,000 after acquiring an additional 286,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,926,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,951,000 after acquiring an additional 179,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,817,000 after acquiring an additional 494,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.