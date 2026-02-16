Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 1,446 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY opened at $665.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.08 and a 12 month high of $678.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.08.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

