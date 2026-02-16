M&G PLC Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

M&G PLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,111,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301,567 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $170,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 535.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2,566.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

More UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.