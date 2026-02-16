Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,991,896 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Welltower worth $15,993,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 31.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.2%

WELL opened at $210.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

