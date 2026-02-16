M&G PLC Sells 83,661 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

M&G PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,661 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of M&G PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&G PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $234,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,502,000 after buying an additional 913,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $235.53 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long?term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Analysts Cite Secular Trends For Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)’s Development

Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long?term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Positive Sentiment: Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next?generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Lam Research Reshapes Leadership And Partnerships For Next Generation Chip Demand

Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next?generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company?specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Does Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Have a Long Runway for Growth?

Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company?specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short?interest items as noise until corrected data is released.

Short?interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short?interest items as noise until corrected data is released. Negative Sentiment: A headline reporting insider selling coincided with a short?term price dip; insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they’re routine or non?indicative of company fundamentals. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

