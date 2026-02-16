Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,625,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $10,337,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.4%

CB opened at $324.57 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $263.14 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.39. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,611,016. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

