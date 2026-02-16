Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,391,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 665.4% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1645 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Stories

