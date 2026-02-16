Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 434,458 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 513,753 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Information Services Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on III. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

