Short Interest in Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Declines By 15.2%

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 136,858 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 161,434 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Invt Ny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 220,915 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the third quarter valued at $619,000. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 73.6% in the third quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 106,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Inv Vk Invt Ny alerts:

Inv Vk Invt Ny Stock Performance

NYSE VTN opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.