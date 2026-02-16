Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declines By 15.4%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,018 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 63,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 266,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $238.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.45.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Fairfield, Iowa, serving as the parent of First Savings Bank. The company operates as a community-based financial services provider, offering banking and financial products to individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients in its regional markets.

Through its subsidiary First Savings Bank, the company delivers a suite of deposit and lending solutions that includes checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial and agricultural lending, and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.