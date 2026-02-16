Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,225 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $128,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

