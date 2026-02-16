Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

