M&G PLC Lowers Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

M&G PLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $77,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,736,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 978,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 914,300 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $66,781,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 3,586.0% during the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 762,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after buying an additional 741,697 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

Key Headlines Impacting Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS beat expectations — Cameco reported roughly C$1.2B in Q4 revenue (above consensus) and EPS that topped estimates, highlighting solid execution across uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments. Cameco Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 revenue and EPS beat expectations — Cameco reported roughly C$1.2B in Q4 revenue (above consensus) and EPS that topped estimates, highlighting solid execution across uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly metrics improved vs. prior year — revenue was up year-over-year and net margin/ROE showed profitability gains, supporting the narrative of disciplined supply strategy and operational leverage. Cameco fourth quarter results top analyst estimates

Quarterly metrics improved vs. prior year — revenue was up year-over-year and net margin/ROE showed profitability gains, supporting the narrative of disciplined supply strategy and operational leverage. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying indicates bullish speculative positioning — unusually large volume (~384,705 calls) was traded, suggesting some investors are positioning for upside after the print. Options Flow Report

Heavy call-option buying indicates bullish speculative positioning — unusually large volume (~384,705 calls) was traded, suggesting some investors are positioning for upside after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Full release, slide deck and call available — management provided a slide deck and conference-call materials that detail segment performance and medium-term strategy; useful for investors wanting to dig into guidance assumptions. Press Release / Slide Deck

Full release, slide deck and call available — management provided a slide deck and conference-call materials that detail segment performance and medium-term strategy; useful for investors wanting to dig into guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance came in slightly below consensus — the company issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $2.2B–$2.4B (with wording that markets interpreted as cautious), which likely weighed on near-term sentiment despite the quarter beat. Cameco Announces 2025 Results (Business Wire)

FY2026 revenue guidance came in slightly below consensus — the company issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $2.2B–$2.4B (with wording that markets interpreted as cautious), which likely weighed on near-term sentiment despite the quarter beat. Negative Sentiment: Stock is trading lower with above-average volume — intraday weakness reflects investor caution around guidance and near-term prospects despite strong Q4 execution. Market Data

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.74 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.