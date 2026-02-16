Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL is Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $157,278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,967,000 after purchasing an additional 309,999 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,280,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 719,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,768,000.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.