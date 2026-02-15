Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,010 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 92,818 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Price Performance
VKQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 244,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.18.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Mun Tr
About Inv Vk Mun Tr
Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.
The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Mun Tr
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Mun Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Mun Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.