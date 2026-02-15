Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,010 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 92,818 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VKQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 244,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the second quarter worth $80,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

