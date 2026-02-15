Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Short Interest Update

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 526,311 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 841,968 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 976,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7%

PBW traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 1,598,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,414. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $704.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.