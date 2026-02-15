Coastal Compass 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ROPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coastal Compass 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ROPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 271 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Coastal Compass 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ROPE stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.84. Coastal Compass 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.
About Coastal Compass 100 ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coastal Compass 100 ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Compass 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Compass 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.