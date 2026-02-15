Coastal Compass 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ROPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coastal Compass 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ROPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 271 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coastal Compass 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROPE stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.84. Coastal Compass 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

About Coastal Compass 100 ETF

The Coastal Compass 100 ETF (ROPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high quality, dividend-paying equity securities while aiming to provide downside protection using cash. It selects 25-50 large-cap stocks and employs a trend-following approach. ROPE was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Coastal.

