Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,857 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 65,205 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 141,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,560. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

