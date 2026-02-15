L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,663,413 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 3,494,763 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,683,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,683,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $369.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $1,640,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,636.60. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Stories

