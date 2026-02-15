YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,823,557 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 5,048,227 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,687,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,687,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MSTY traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. 1,261,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. This represents a yield of 6,955.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.