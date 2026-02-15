Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,039 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 7,890 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GDHG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 7,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 25.01 and a quick ratio of 25.01. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $1,968.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $300.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Heaven Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Heaven Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Golden Heaven Group Inc (NASDAQ:GDHG) is a China-based company specializing in the research, development, production and distribution of environmentally friendly agricultural and industrial chemical products. Its core business activities include the manufacturing of organic and bio-based agricultural inputs such as organic fertilizers, biopesticides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance soil health and crop yields. In addition, Golden Heaven offers water?treatment chemicals and air?quality control agents for industrial applications.

The company’s product portfolio features Bacillus?based biopesticides, proprietary organic fertilizer blends containing beneficial microorganisms and enzymatic additives, and specialty agents for industrial boiler desulfurization and wastewater remediation.

