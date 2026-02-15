Short Interest in Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR) Increases By 73.6%

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,691 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 1,550 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NVIR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 91.0%.

About Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NVIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is actively managed to provide concentrated exposure to firms that are engaged in producing hydrocarbon-based energy or related remediation companies. Companies may be domiciled anywhere around the globe and of any capitalization. NVIR was launched on Feb 21, 2023 and is managed by Horizon.

