Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,933 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 7,757 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,684. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. Global X Management Company, LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

