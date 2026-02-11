NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH) Short Interest Update

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,251 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 38,264 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,256 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,256 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 22,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,737. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.62.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th.

About NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NUSI is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. QQQH was launched on Dec 19, 2019 and is issued by Neos.

