Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.35. Approximately 7,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loan products comprising auto, personal, RVS and camper, motorcycles, boats, and ATVS; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, real estate loans, and government guaranteed loans, as well as home loans and home equity; debit and credit cards; and insured cash sweep and CDARS.

