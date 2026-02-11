Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 and last traded at GBX 124. 95,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 47,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50.

Crystal Amber Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.65. The firm has a market cap of £74.57 million, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Crystal Amber Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of mid-cap companies having market capitalizations between £100 million and £1,000 million. It employs an activist approach with a focus on such factors as replacement value, cash generation ability, balance sheet strength, and meetings with management to create its portfolio.

