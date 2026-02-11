Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.94. 1,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Paragon Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Paragon Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

