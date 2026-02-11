Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.00 and last traded at $187.00. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12.

Get Reserve Petroleum alerts:

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $9.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the identification, acquisition and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the United States. The company’s primary activities include geological prospect evaluation, drilling, well completion and production optimization. By leveraging technical expertise in reservoir characterization and field development planning, Reserve Petroleum aims to convert identified reserves into sustained cash flow and long-term production growth.

Operations are concentrated in onshore basins along the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.