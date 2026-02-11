RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.3390 and last traded at $0.3390. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 26,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3451.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc operates a cloud-based software platform designed for real estate professionals, enabling them to connect, collaborate and conduct business more efficiently. Through its subscription-based model, the company provides agents and brokers with a centralized network for sharing property listings, managing customer relationships and exchanging referrals in real time. By leveraging a combination of mobile and web applications, RESAAS seeks to streamline workflow and reduce the reliance on traditional email and phone-based communication.

The RESAAS platform offers a suite of tools including contact management, listing distribution, referral tracking and analytics dashboards.

Featured Stories

