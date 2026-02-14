Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.40. 7,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation. FDRV was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

