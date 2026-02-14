Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,880 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 70,487 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 14,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,072. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 217.2% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

