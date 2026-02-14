Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,023 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 72,383 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGUI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. 72,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,110. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

