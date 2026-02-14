Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 781,640 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 1,140,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 324,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.89.

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

