Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Short Interest Down 32.5% in January

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,337 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 1,981 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KOKU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $721.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

