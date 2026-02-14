Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.15. Sappi shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,397 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sappi Stock Up 2.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

