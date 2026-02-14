TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.85 and traded as high as C$42.06. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

TRX Gold Stock Down 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,978.74 and a beta of -0.03.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

